Wednesday’s Child - Charlie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve been thinking of about adopting a child, do we have the “purr-fect” kid for you! Lori Hutchinson introduces us to 15-year-old Charlie.

The helping hands humane society in Topeka offers everything an animal lover could want. Just ask Charlie. He’s a big fan of pets, especially cats, and hopes to make them his life’s work someday.

“A vet, actually. I just love animals so I’ll just help them out.”

When it comes to his school, the cat’s quickly out of the bag. He says there’s not much to like.

“PE, that’s about it. I’m very active. I also have trouble controlling my anger sometimes. Especially when people talk about my mom.”

Challenges are a part of every kid’s life, and that’s certainly true for children in foster care. But Charlie hopes to find that one special family who will give him a forever home.

“I’m trying to be adopted, yes. Not a rich family, not a poor family, at least a family who cares about me and can help me through my past and stuff. At least hang out with them and get to know them.”

And finally get to know what it’s like, to have someone who’s there for you, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

