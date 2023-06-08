Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game

Tight end to get ‘redemption’ pitch on Chiefs Night at the K
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will get a redemption first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener in his hometown earlier this season that was just a bit outside of the strike zone.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to react as his baseball background clearly didn’t translate to his favorite target.

The Royals announced that Chiefs Night at the K will take place June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds as a part of No. 87′s second chance. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will recieve a free Royals and Chiefs branded rally towel.

Super Bowl LVII champions in attendance will include Kelce along with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and more.

Tickets to see Kelce’s first pitch and the game’s 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds can be found here.

