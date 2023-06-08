Tractor-truck collision in Southwestern Kansas blamed on cloud of dust

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A cloud of dust has been blamed for a tractor-truck crash near Liberal that left one man with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 22 and County Road C - about 8 miles northwest of Liberal - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Urbano Arredondo Arvizu, 54, of Navasota, Texas, had been headed south on County Road C as it followed another vehicle.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2015 John Deere R4045 tractor driven by Aubrey G. Schumacher, 20, of Elkhart, had been headed west on County Road 11.

Officials indicated that Schumacher did not see Arvizu’s truck due to a cloud of dust and failed to yield to him in the intersection which caused the vehicles to collide.

KHP said Arvizu was taken to Southwest Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Schumacher escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

