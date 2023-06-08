Topeka Police respond to a vehicle and pedestrian accident

Local authorities are investigating an injury accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian by SW 29th Street and SW McAlister Avenue.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are investigating an injury accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

On June 7, 2023, at 8:18 p.m., the Topeka Police Department was dispatched to SW 29th Street and SW McAlister Avenue on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Currently, 29th Street is blocked off at McAlister Avenue and Burnett Road.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD requests all traffic avoid SW 29th Street and SW McAlister Avenue as the investigation is ongoing.

