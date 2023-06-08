Topeka businesses celebrate with ribbon cuttings

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of Topeka businesses held ribbon cuttings Thursday.

Cedarhurst Senor Living opened in March at 17 and Urish. The living center features several facilities, including a salon, theater and an in-house chef.

Cedarhurst says things have gone great since opening, and they were ready to celebrate.

A Topeka employment agency celebrated its new membership in the Greater Topeka Partnership. Paydayz Staffing Solutions cut their ribbon Thursday afternoon as well.

You can find the agency at 501 SW Washburn Ave., right off 5th St.

