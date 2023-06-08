Thursday forecast: Afternoon storms return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a frontal boundary remains in the area, that will continue to keep a low chance for showers/storms for today. The front combined with daytime heating will lead to showers/storms developing this afternoon. The front should be far enough west tomorrow for most areas to remain dry before a storm system brings rain and storms to northeast KS this weekend.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans this afternoon stay weather aware, the rain and storms could be widely scattered despite several areas remaining dry. Remember if you are outside and hear thunder or see lightning head inside, don’t wait until it starts raining. Because of continued differences in the models it is still not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans this weekend even though rain is likely both days. There will also be dry time as well, it’s just a matter of when at a specific location. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow.

As the weather pattern begins to change from the last week or so, it will start to bring changes to the weather. This includes a cold front this weekend and upper level winds much stronger by next week meaning any storms that move through do have a higher potential for severe weather but would also lead to faster moving storms moving west to east.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Chance for showers/storms mainly after 2pm. Location of storms will depend on the location of the front but latest indications are that it will be just west of HWY 75. Highs will range from low 80s east of HWY 75 behind the front to low 90s toward central KS. Winds E 5-10 mph. Storms do have the potential for small hail and gusty winds but severe weather is unlikely with lightning and locally heavy rain the main concerns.

Tonight: Showers/storms may linger until midnight otherwise mainly dry with lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated shower/storm possible with most of the rain staying out toward central KS. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Will monitor rain at times Friday night through Sunday afternoon. It will not rain the entire time and uncertainty exists as more models are starting to get Saturday in the data leading to even more uncertainty since those models are actually keeping most of Saturday dry, which hasn’t and still isn’t the case with the long range models we’ve been monitoring all week. This is why we can’t really answer how to handle your outdoor plans/events you may have at this time since it is possible it may be dry. Confidence is high Sunday will be cooler than Saturday due to a cold front and highs likely in the 70s with northerly winds gusting around 25 mph.

Monday’s looking like the pick day of next week with highs in the 70s to around 80° and light winds before chances of showers/storms increase through the week. Uncertainty exists on specific timing of storms so keep checking the forecast daily for next week’s details.

Hail/wind threat with storms through Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

