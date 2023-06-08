Stormont Vail recertified as Level II trauma center by KDHE

Stormont Vail
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Level II trauma center continues to show dedication to patient care and health.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, June 8, that its trauma center will continue to serve the community with a Level II redesignation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The move was verified by the center’s performance as outlined by the American College of Surgeons and was endorsed by the Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma.

The health network noted that the achievement recognizes its dedication to providing the best care for injured patients.

“Injuries are a leading cause of death and disability in Kansas. KDHE’s Trauma Program works to ensure those who are injured in Kansas have access to an organized system of trauma care that offers them the best chance of recovery,” said Janet Stanek, Secretary of KHDE. “On behalf of families and visitors in our state, I am extremely proud of Stormont Vail Health for accomplishing redesignation. This further demonstrates the commitment to provide optimal care and to improve trauma patient outcomes.”

Stormont Vail noted that its trauma center was first certified in 2006 and the redesignation signals that it continues to adhere to rigorous standards for emergency care. Staff continues to work to improve practice reviews and engage staff organization-wide as it coordinates efforts.

