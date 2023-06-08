Speed Golf hopes to raise quick cash for Vietnam Monument at Gage Park

A Speed Golf Tournament gets underway 11 a.m. June 17 at Top City Golf, 350 NE Hwy. 24.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golf is known for being laid-back and leisurely, but an upcoming golf tournament invites players to kick it up a notch.

It’s a Speed Golf Tournament. Darlene Lillo visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the concept, and share what the event will support.

Speed Golf arrives at a score using both number of strokes and time to complete the the course. In this case, it’s nine holes.

The tournament is a benefit for a Vietnam Veterans Monument at Gage Park. Lillo said the park’s memorial currently has monuments dedicated to eras including WWI and WWII, but not Vietnam.

The Speed Golf Tournament tees off at 11 a.m. June 17 at Top City Golf, 350 NE Hwy. 24. Tee times will continue throughout the afternoon.

Cost is $20 per person. Register by June 14 to get a tee time in advance by emailing gpmemorial@yahoo.com or events@greatlife.com. You also can register the day of the event, and will be given a tee time as they become available.

