Report: Former Chief Frank Clark signs with AFC West rival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Frank Clark is headed to another team within the division.

Per reports, free agent Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos worth up to $7.5 million. The deal also includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base salary and $1 million in makeable incentives and another $1 million in challenging incentives.

Broncos to sign DE Frank Clark to a 1-year deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/qFJjRnYIDY — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2023

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ will now face his former team twice next season and play under his third head coach with a Hall-of-Fame resume.

Pass rusher Clark played for Seattle under Pete Carroll from 2015 until being traded to Andy Reid’s squad in 2019. He started 55 regular-season games with 127 combined tackles with 23.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hits in Kansas City.

Frank Clark to me on why he chose the #Broncos on FaceTime: "The situation with Sean Payton is good for me. I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 8, 2023

Clark joins Juan Thornhill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown Jr., Andrew Wylie and Mecole Hardman as players leaving Kansas City after the victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also chimed in on the news.

smh... — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 8, 2023

One of Veach’s upcoming decisions will be whether to extend the contract of defensive lineman Chris Jones, or trade him ahead of the final season of his contract. Jones addressed a tweet by a fan in regards to a potential extension saying “I’m a Chief for life,” and “I will not play for another franchise.”

I'm a chief for life. I will not play for another franchise — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 12, 2023

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 season. In 2022, Jones was a First Team All-Pro and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

