Report: Former Chief Frank Clark signs with AFC West rival

Clark signs one-year deal inside AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (KY3)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Frank Clark is headed to another team within the division.

Per reports, free agent Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos worth up to $7.5 million. The deal also includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base salary and $1 million in makeable incentives and another $1 million in challenging incentives.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ will now face his former team twice next season and play under his third head coach with a Hall-of-Fame resume.

ALSO READ: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win at White House

Pass rusher Clark played for Seattle under Pete Carroll from 2015 until being traded to Andy Reid’s squad in 2019. He started 55 regular-season games with 127 combined tackles with 23.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hits in Kansas City.

Clark joins Juan Thornhill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown Jr., Andrew Wylie and Mecole Hardman as players leaving Kansas City after the victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also chimed in on the news.

One of Veach’s upcoming decisions will be whether to extend the contract of defensive lineman Chris Jones, or trade him ahead of the final season of his contract. Jones addressed a tweet by a fan in regards to a potential extension saying “I’m a Chief for life,” and “I will not play for another franchise.”

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 season. In 2022, Jones was a First Team All-Pro and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

