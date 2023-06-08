Report finds nation seeing some of highest unemployment levels since COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that with the latest unemployment data, the nation is seeing some of the highest levels of unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With new unemployment claims increased by 12% nationwide week-over-week on May 29, personal finance website WalletHub.com says this is the highest level for initial claims since October 30, 2021. To help add context, WalletHub released its updated rankings on States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most on Thursday, June 8.

To find which states have a more difficult time retaining employees, Wallet Hub said it compared all 50 states against unemployment claims for several key benchmarker weeks.

Kansas ranked as the 37th most increased state with the 13th fewest unemployment claims. With 72 claims per 100,000 residents eligible to work, the Sunflower State saw 1.48% more claims than it did in the previous week, 28.51% fewer claims than in 2019 and 19.13% more claims than in the same week of 2022.

Oklahoma ranked as the state with the 50th largest increase and 10th fewest claims. With 67 claims per capita, the state saw a 21.36% drop in claims from the previous week, a 40.07% drop in claims from the same week in 2019 and a 34.87% drop in claims from the same week in 2022. It was found to have the third-smallest increase in claims from the previous week and the third-smallest increase from the same week in 2019. It also had the third-smallest increase in claims from 2022.

Missouri ranked as the state with the 43rd largest increase with the 32nd fewest claims. With 113 claims per capita, the state saw a 12.81% drop from the previous week, a 23.61% drop from the same week in 2019 and a 25.29% drop from the same week in 2022. It was also found to have the fifth-smallest increase from the same week in 2022.

Colorado ranked as the 38th most increased state with the 16th fewest unemployment claims. With 80 claims per capita, the state saw 17.67% fewer claims than in the week before, 59.14% more claims than the same week in 2019 and 9.75% more claims than in 2022. It was found to have the fifth-smallest increase in claims from the previous week and the fourth-largest increase from the same week in 2019.

Nebraska ranked as the state with the 33rd largest increase with the 15th fewest unemployment claims per capita. With 80 claims per 100,000 residents, the state saw a 0.24% increase from the previous week, a 15.06% drop from the same week in 2019 and a 19.32% increase from the same week of 2022.

The states with the smallest increases in claims include:

Vermont Oklahoma Wyoming Maryland Mississippi

The states with the largest increases include:

Minnesota Ohio North Dakota California Pennsylvania

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.