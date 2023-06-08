RCPD Director Brian Peete meets with Riley County Commission regarding jail situation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Director Brian Peete spoke at today’s Riley County Commission meeting.

Peete spoke about the RCPD feasibility study to the commission on what he likes to do to the department regarding the jail. The commission’s main concern was the staffing shortage of corrections to upkeep facilities. Peete said the department needs to find a way to solve the problem.

”Our law board recognizes the need, part they can play to help us stay competitive and attractive to bring in new talent, and once that happens they’ve done their job, the rest of it is up to me and our department to do our job in retaining the staff,” said Peete.

The county is responsible for all the facilities and 20 percent of the budget of the department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.