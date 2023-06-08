RCPD Director Brian Peete meets with Riley County Commission regarding jail situation

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Director Brian Peete spoke at today’s Riley County Commission meeting.

Peete spoke about the RCPD feasibility study to the commission on what he likes to do to the department regarding the jail. The commission’s main concern was the staffing shortage of corrections to upkeep facilities. Peete said the department needs to find a way to solve the problem.

”Our law board recognizes the need, part they can play to help us stay competitive and attractive to bring in new talent, and once that happens they’ve done their job, the rest of it is up to me and our department to do our job in retaining the staff,” said Peete.

The county is responsible for all the facilities and 20 percent of the budget of the department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

A couple of Topeka businesses held ribbon cuttings Thursday.
Topeka businesses celebrate with ribbon cuttings
RCPD Director Brian Peete meets with Riley County Commission regarding jail situation
Emporia State holds introductory press conference for new baseball head coach Brad Hill.
Emporia State introduces Brad Hill as new head baseball coach
Darlene Lillo shares information about a Speed Golf tournament to benefit a Vietnam Veterans...
Speed Golf hopes to raise quick cash for Vietnam Monument at Gage Park