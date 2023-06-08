Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US suspends all food aid for millions in Ethiopia after investigation finds ‘widespread’ theft
FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93
Governor Laura Kelly visited Wesley Medical Center and ceremonially signed Senate Bill 174,...
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill stating battery against healthcare providers is misdemeanor