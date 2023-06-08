Police investigate report of vehicle being hit by gunfire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Thursday were investigating an incident in which a vehicle was reported to have been struck by multiple gunshots overnight in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of S.E. Massachusetts Avenue.

Officials said the incident the damage to the vehicle appeared to be “consistent with bullet holes.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details weren’t available late Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.