Pilot project allows South-Central Kan. communities to creatively problem solve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pilot project will allow communities in South-Central Kansas to collaborate on projects to creatively work through identified issues.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Thursday, June 8, that it has joined the Patterson Family Foundation to announce the Engaging Placemaking for Innovative Communities pilot program. The program focuses on arts-driven community development projects that enhance rural communities and enable further partnerships and connections.

“The arts enrich communities and enhance the quality of life all across Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Support from the Patterson Family Foundation is helping us elevate Kansas communities by developing innovative spaces and high-quality, creative destinations that will drive new growth, particularly in rural areas and small towns.”

KDOC noted that EPIC will launch in South-Central Kansas under the leadership of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. The Department indicated that groups from Hutchinson, Kingman, Lindsborg, Little River, Lyons, St. John, Stafford and Sterling will participate in the pilot. the program will help connect these rural communities and facilitate partnerships with urban and micropolitan communities.

According to KDOC, the goal is to create a 2-way street where rural communities uplift each other through new, innovative collaborations. EPIC has been designed to strengthen regional connections between community leaders, artists and organizations for projects that address community challenges. Strategically using resources and increasing partnerships will allow communities to become more competitive when families choose a new location to plant their roots.

“Artists are experienced creative problem-solvers and critical thinkers,” KCAIC Interim Director Kate Van Steenhuyse said. “EPIC will give communities the opportunity to work through artistic processes to meaningfully engage their communities and explore new possibilities. EPIC positions arts and culture as the backbone for vibrant and welcoming communities in Kansas.”

Officials said the pilot group was identified through a competitive application process. The team will work through a discovery and project planning phase, then provide aid and support as the project is put into action.

“We’ve seen before that the arts can help make rural places into destinations,” Patterson Family Foundation President Lindsey Patterson Smith said. “This program has the potential to fuel arts-based, community-driven development, adding to the distinctive character that makes people feel connected to places. We are proud to work with the Kansas Department of Commerce to bring the EPIC program to life in south-central Kansas.”

KDOC indicated that the south-central pilot communities are in the midst of engagement sessions to build community development project plans. Projects that have been co-designed with community members and area artists will launch in the fall.

