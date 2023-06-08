Organ concert reflects inspiration of First Presbyterian’s Tiffany windows

The 25th anniversary Windows of Comfort concert is 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison, Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert this weekend features a special arrangement, inspired by the Tiffany windows at Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church.

Organist Lucas Tappan visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the story behind the music.

The featured arrangement for the concert is titled “Windows of Comfort: Two Organbooks.” It was commissioned 25 years ago by the church’s then-organist Dr. Marie Rubis Bauer. She was inspired by the lights and colors and beauty as sunlight streamed into the space, and reached out to her friend Dan Locklair. Dr. Rubis Bauer was the original performer. She returns Sunday to perform it again. Locklair also will attend, with Topeka-area church choir members performing vocal selections.

Windows of Comfort was dedicated to the church’s pastor at the time, Dr. Neil Weatherhogg. Tappan said Weatherhogg also is expected to attend Sunday.

The concert is 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison. Doors open at 3 p.m. for people to get up-close views and photos of the windows.

It is free and open to public

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

