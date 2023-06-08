One arrested following narcotics search warrant in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seen under arrest following a narcotics search warrant that was served in Central Topeka.

On Thursday morning, June 8, officials with the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS they served a search warrant in the 1300 block of SW 16th St.

When 13 NEWS crews arrived, one person could be seen in handcuffs as well as a dog in the custody of Animal Control Officers.

Officials said the warrant was the result of a narcotics investigation. The identity of the suspect and other details about the investigation have not yet been released.

