One arrested following narcotics search warrant in Central Topeka

Officials serve a search warrant in Central Topeka on June 8, 2023.
Officials serve a search warrant in Central Topeka on June 8, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seen under arrest following a narcotics search warrant that was served in Central Topeka.

On Thursday morning, June 8, officials with the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS they served a search warrant in the 1300 block of SW 16th St.

When 13 NEWS crews arrived, one person could be seen in handcuffs as well as a dog in the custody of Animal Control Officers.

Officials said the warrant was the result of a narcotics investigation. The identity of the suspect and other details about the investigation have not yet been released.

