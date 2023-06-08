New partnership to help Fort Riley families stock shelves over the summer

Phyllis Fitzgerald (left) and Monica Bassett (right) deliver food items to Fort Riley families...
Phyllis Fitzgerald (left) and Monica Bassett (right) deliver food items to Fort Riley families on June 7, 2023.(Stronghold Food Pantry)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will help military families on Fort Riley continue to stock their shelves and fridges over the summer.

Stronghold Food Pantry, based out of Fort Leavenworth, says it has expanded its operations to include Fort Riley as it partners with The Society of the First Infantry Division. The move will help one in four military families who currently face food insecurity.

On Wednesday, June 7, Stronghold said Founder and CEO Monica Bassett bought $50 in nonperishable groceries and $75 in basic needs for families in need on Fort Riley. Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of The Society of the First Infantry Division, also bought fresh protein and produce, dairy items and bread for the community.

Stronghold noted that the partnership will allow military families to stock their shelves and refrigerators alleviating food stress over the summer.

The pantry also indicated that Bassett recently won a Military Entrepreneur Challenge pitch competition that included a $2,000 grant from the Second Service Foundation which she used to purchase some of Wednesday’s nonperishables. The grant will be used to feed 80 military families this summer.

For more information about Stronghold Food Pantry, click HERE.

