Neighbors named finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS, TX. (WIBW) - One of the best relievers in college baseball picks up another honor.

The Stopper of the Year Award, established in 2005, is given to the top NCAA Division I reliever. The winner will be announced June 16 at the 2023 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Neighbors, a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American, is one of 10 relief pitchers to be named finalists as he becomes the first Wildcat in school history to earn Stopper of the Year recognition. Neighbors is also a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

He led the Big 12 with 11 saves, to go along with a 5-1 record and a 1.85 ERA with 86 strikeouts. His 11 saves ties third in the program’s single-season records and ranks ninth in the career leaderboard.

He was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and will be joined by teammate Kaelen Culpepper.

