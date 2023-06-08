Neighbors named finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year

DALLAS, TX. (WIBW) - One of the best relievers in college baseball picks up another honor.

The Stopper of the Year Award, established in 2005, is given to the top NCAA Division I reliever. The winner will be announced June 16 at the 2023 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Neighbors, a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American, is one of 10 relief pitchers to be named finalists as he becomes the first Wildcat in school history to earn Stopper of the Year recognition. Neighbors is also a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

He led the Big 12 with 11 saves, to go along with a 5-1 record and a 1.85 ERA with 86 strikeouts. His 11 saves ties third in the program’s single-season records and ranks ninth in the career leaderboard.

He was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and will be joined by teammate Kaelen Culpepper.

