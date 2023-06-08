Maximum Performance celebrates 20 years providing exercise

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Maximum Performance in Manhattan is celebrating 20 years in the business.

The gym has celebrated 20 years at the same location as they have just done a recent complete remodel of the facility. They added some offices, redid the treatment rooms, and added new equipment for physical therapy along with new flooring, a track, and turf. Owner, Stephanie Johnson, says she and her husband had a passion to bring exercise to the community for 20 years.

”It was really important to us to be able to offer something that is affordable yet is something that entails all the research-based and the popularity of some of the new types of exercises in a facility that is available to the community members,” said Johnson.

Maximum Performance offers gym memberships along with physical therapy as they are located at 426 McCall Rd. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Emporia State holds introductory press conference for new baseball head coach Brad Hill.
Emporia State introduces Brad Hill as new head baseball coach
Darlene Lillo shares information about a Speed Golf tournament to benefit a Vietnam Veterans...
Speed Golf hopes to raise quick cash for Vietnam Monument at Gage Park
Darlene Lillo shares information about a Speed Golf tournament to benefit a Vietnam Veterans...
Speed Golf hopes to raise quick cash for Vietnam Monument at Gage Park
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka