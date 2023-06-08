Maximum Performance celebrates 20 years providing exercise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Maximum Performance in Manhattan is celebrating 20 years in the business.

The gym has celebrated 20 years at the same location as they have just done a recent complete remodel of the facility. They added some offices, redid the treatment rooms, and added new equipment for physical therapy along with new flooring, a track, and turf. Owner, Stephanie Johnson, says she and her husband had a passion to bring exercise to the community for 20 years.

”It was really important to us to be able to offer something that is affordable yet is something that entails all the research-based and the popularity of some of the new types of exercises in a facility that is available to the community members,” said Johnson.

Maximum Performance offers gym memberships along with physical therapy as they are located at 426 McCall Rd. in Manhattan.

