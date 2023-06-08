Local funeral director earns certification to better help families through grief

Kyle Scheideman earns his certification in Death and Grief studies.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local funeral director and area pastor has earned a certification that is meant to better help families move through the stages of grief after the loss of a loved one.

Dove Cremations and Funerals announced on Thursday, June 8, that Funeral Director Kyle Scheideman recently finished his 150 hours of training at the Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins. The course included five separate seminars that discussed death, mourning and how to help families transition through these stages.

The funeral home noted that the courses were taught by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D., an author, educator and grief counselor. The Center was founded in 1983 as a private organization dedicated to furthering the understanding of grief.

“It is truly an honor to serve families in their greatest time of need,” said Scheideman. “Earning this certificate and working with Dr. Wolfelt is a proud moment in my career and will allow me to provide even more support to those navigating the grief process after losing a loved one.”

Scheideman, who is also a Pastor at Stull Community of Faith Church in Lecompton, has worked in the Topeka area as a Funeral Director for the last two decades. Recently, he retired from the United Methodist Church.

