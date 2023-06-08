Lawrence Police K-9 retires with nearly a decade of service under his belt

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police Department K-9 Cheeseburger is set to retire with nearly a decade of service to the community under his belt.

The Lawrence Police Department says that after 8 years of service to the community, Patrol Service Dog C.B., or “Cheeseburger,” is set to retire from the agency.

LPD noted that Cheeseburger is a 10-year-old Shepard from the Netherlands who started with the Department in 2015 when it debuted its Patrol Service Dog Unit. These K-9s are invaluable to the department and are used to de-escalate dangerous situations and with dual-purpose training in criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

The Department said Cheeseburger honorably served his community with handler Corporal Matt Weidl and assisted several partner agencies in Topeka, Shawnee Co., Kansas City, Jefferson Co., Franklin Co., Anderson Co., Osawatomie, Ottawa and more.

LPD indicated that Cheeseburger will remain in the family as he spends his retirement with Patrol Sgt. Ron Ivener, his wife, their four children and their own furry family member Monty. He is well-positioned to get plenty of treats, toys and restful trots through his golden years.

A retirement ceremony will be held for Cheeseburger in the front lobby of the Lawrence Police Department Headquarters, 5100 Overland Dr., at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The Department noted that it currently has two other active K-9s - PSD Mack with handler Cpl. Kevin Henderson and PSD Shadow with handler Officer Josh Doncouse. Cpl. Weidl’s new K-9 partner just completed training and certification and will soon be introduced to the community.

