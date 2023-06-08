KU men’s & women’s basketball to tip off in Mexico in 2024

Kansas Jayhawks jerseys
Kansas Jayhawks jerseys(KU Hoops/Twitter)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday May 8 that the Kansas Jayhawks men’s and women’s basketball teams will face Houston in Mexico City in December 2024 as the first matchups of the newly launched Big 12 Mexico.

Big 12 Mexico is the conference’s first international extension, which will see Big 12 basketball, women’s soccer and baseball matches played in Mexico. The soccer and baseball teams will play exhibition games against regional teams.

The Big 12 is also aiming to establish a football bowl game in Monterrey in 2026, which would be the first bowl game ever held in Mexico.

“Behind Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, the Big 12 is doing a lot to expand the conference brand, and one way they are doing this is by playing a game in Mexico City,” Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Kelvin (Sampson) has built Houston back to a national power and this should be a great matchup. We’re excited to play a game in Mexico City and represent the Big 12.”

“Basketball is a global game and I commend Commissioner Yormark and the Big 12 for expanding the league’s reach into Mexico,” Kansas women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider added. “We look forward to the challenge of competing against Houston and playing the game in Mexico City. This will provide great exposure for our program and our conference.”

The men’s basketball team leads the series 5-2, with the last matchup coming in the Maui Invitational in 2001. The women’s team has won all six meetings against Houston, with their last matchup happening in 2009.

These matchups will be one of the first conference games against Houston with the school joining the Big 12 in the fall of 2023.

