KU, Houston to meet in Mexico as Big 12 expands international reach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Thursday. The Conference’s first-ever international extension will bring Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball -- including a game between Kansas and Houston -- along with women’s soccer and baseball games, to Mexico.

Mexico City 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/lpfqT8ldoo — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 8, 2023

The initial contest to take place will be Jayhawks men’s and women’s basketball taking the hardwood against the Houston Cougars at Arena CDMX in Mexico City in December of 2024. Following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibition games against clubs from the region.

Other international potential includes exploring a football game in Monterrey beginning in 2026 which would be the first bowl game ever held in Mexico.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

Five current and future Big 12 Conference schools including Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech are located less than 400 miles away from Mexico.

The largest city in North America, Mexico City, has hosted games with the MLB, NBA, NFL and is also home to a G-League team.

