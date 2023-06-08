KHP pups gifted protective vests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few of man’s best friends will be safer in the field thanks to an important donation.

Friends of the K-9 Midwest Vest, with some help from AT&T, were able to outfit three of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s K-9′s with Kevlar vests. AT&T contributed $7,000 for the vests, the first of which were given to Gizmo and handler Lieutenant Justin Rohr Thursday.

”We just saw a need to partner, make sure that not only police forces themselves, but the K-9s that work with them are protected,” AT&T Kansas president Jim Jamison said. “We understand the importance of the work they do, but we don’t realize they need special protective equipment as well.”

Friends of the K-9 Vest Midwest is an advocacy group working to provide vests and food to K-9′s working in the field. Each vest costs about $2,200.

