Kansas TBT team adds Dedric Lawson

LAWRENCE, Kan.

The Basketball Tournament announced that Dedric Lawson will join Mass Street in July.

Lawson joins Keith Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Thomas Robinson and Marcus Garrett while the Morris brothers will serve as the coaches.

Lawson played one season at Kansas in 2018-2019 after transferring from Memphis. Lawson led the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding and declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Lawson went undrafted. He’s played overseas since 2020.

