Kansas TBT team adds Dedric Lawson

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson (1) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against...
Kansas forward Dedric Lawson (1) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against Northeastern in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - This roster for Mass Street just keeps getting better.

The Basketball Tournament announced that Dedric Lawson will join Mass Street in July.

Lawson joins Keith Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Thomas Robinson and Marcus Garrett while the Morris brothers will serve as the coaches.

Lawson played one season at Kansas in 2018-2019 after transferring from Memphis. Lawson led the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding and declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Lawson went undrafted. He’s played overseas since 2020.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
Donald L. Biggs III, 37, of Independence, Mo., and Sheila M. Harrison, 37, also of...
Missouri man, woman arrested in Jackson County following burglary of house
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
Topeka City Manager taking extended leave of absence

Latest News

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
Neighbors named finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year
Manhattan's Ian Luce in KABC All-Star Game
The 2023 KABC All-Star Game featured several NE Kansas athletes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey...
Three Chiefs ranked top in NFL per player grading system
Kodey Shojinaga
Freshman Jayhawk adds to growing resume with All-American honors