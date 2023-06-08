Kansas Supreme Court reappoints Court Services Officer Specialist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Supreme Court reappointed Spence Koehn to the Kansas Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision.

Kansas Supreme Court said Koehn will serve through June 30, 2025.

Court Services Officer Specialist Koehn serves in the Office of Judicial Administration.

The council oversees the state’s participation in the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision. The compact tracks all supervised offenders coming into and leaving Kansas.

Other members of the council represent the governor, Legislature, attorney general, secretary of corrections, prosecutors, defense council and prisoner advocates.

