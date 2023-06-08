Kansans urged to complete Community Development survey soon

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to complete a survey regarding Community Development Block Grant funds by the June 15 deadline.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Thursday, June 8, that it has partnered with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to call for input about the distribution of Community Development Block Grant funds.

KDOC noted that CDBG funds are received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year to address community needs. Over the years, projects have included aid for business startups and expansions, downtown commercial rehabilitation, housing rehabilitation and water and sewer line extensions to name a few.

The Department indicated it wants to ensure investments advance goals established in the Kansas Framework for Growth - the state’s economic development strategic plan - and are used more strategically to help communities statewide.

To ensure these changes are made, KDOC said the group seeks input from Kansans, local elected officials and others through an online survey which takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey will pose questions like:

  • What amenities are most important to you in your city or county?
  • What is the current quality of these amenities?
  • How does your city or county identify what improvements are needed?
  • Has your city or county benefitted from CDBG funding in the past?

The Department said responses are important to guide it on the best way to invest in the future of the Sunflower State. The survey closes on Thursday, June 15.

To complete the survey, click HERE.

A Spanish version of the survey can be found HERE.

