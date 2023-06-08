K-State’s Robbins named Big 12 Coach of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head men’s golf coach Grant Robbins has been named the Big 12 Men’s Golf Coach of the Year, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

Robbins shares the honor with TCU head coach Bill Montigel, as voted on by the conference’s coaches. He is the first K-State men’s golf coach to earn the accolade.

Robbins completed his ninth year in Manhattan this season, leading the Wildcats to one of their best campaigns in school history. They set a school record with a team stroke average of 281.47. That is nearly seven shots per round better than the previous mark of 288.24 in 2021-22.

The ‘Cats tied for second in school history in team victories (4), and top-five finishes (7). They won each of their first three events in the fall, marking the first time in school history a squad won three straight team titles.

Their impressive campaign earned them a bid to the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional as the No. 5 seed. This was the first time the Wildcats advanced to postseason play in consecutive years since 2008/2009. They fell to the eventual 2023 National Champions, Florida.

