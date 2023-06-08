K-State’s Robbins named Big 12 Coach of the Year

K-State's Grant Robbins is named the Big 12 men's golf coach of the Year.
K-State's Grant Robbins is named the Big 12 men's golf coach of the Year.(K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head men’s golf coach Grant Robbins has been named the Big 12 Men’s Golf Coach of the Year, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

Robbins shares the honor with TCU head coach Bill Montigel, as voted on by the conference’s coaches. He is the first K-State men’s golf coach to earn the accolade.

Robbins completed his ninth year in Manhattan this season, leading the Wildcats to one of their best campaigns in school history. They set a school record with a team stroke average of 281.47. That is nearly seven shots per round better than the previous mark of 288.24 in 2021-22.

The ‘Cats tied for second in school history in team victories (4), and top-five finishes (7). They won each of their first three events in the fall, marking the first time in school history a squad won three straight team titles.

Their impressive campaign earned them a bid to the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional as the No. 5 seed. This was the first time the Wildcats advanced to postseason play in consecutive years since 2008/2009. They fell to the eventual 2023 National Champions, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a...
Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game
Kansas Jayhawks jerseys
KU men’s & women’s basketball to tip off in Mexico in 2024
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
Neighbors named finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year
Manhattan's Ian Luce in KABC All-Star Game
The 2023 KABC All-Star Game featured several NE Kansas athletes