Junction City Fire Department engineer announces retirement

Tim Dokken will retire from the Junction City Fire Department on Thursday, June 29 with a...
Tim Dokken will retire from the Junction City Fire Department on Thursday, June 29 with a celebration ceremony on Friday, June 30.(Junction City Fire Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Department engineer announced his retirement from the department.

Junction City Fire Department said Engineer Tim Dokken will retire from the department on Thursday, June 29.

According to Junction City Fire Department, Dokken was hired as a Firefighter and EMT on April 24, 1995. During his career with the Junction City Fire Department, he was promoted to the rank of Engineer.

Junction City Fire Department said the public is invited to celebrate his retirement and service to the community at a reception at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at the City Municipal Gymnasium located at 700 N Jefferson St. in Junction City, Kan.

