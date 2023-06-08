Junction City educator awarded prestigious leadership Fellowship

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - An educator at a Junction City elementary school has been awarded a prestigious Fellowship to help hone her leadership skills.

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes announced on Wednesday, June 7, that it has awarded a prestigious fellowship to Jennifer Farr, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Junction City. She will arrive in Fort Scott on June 25 for a week-long visit with LMC staff.

The international educational non-profit noted that the LMC Fellowship is a merit-based award for teachers of all disciplines who teach respect and understanding through project-based learning. It chooses exemplary educators from across the world who will collaborate on projects to discover, develop and communicate stories of Unsung Heroes.

LMC said Farr is a 2017 Kansas Teacher of the Year Finalist and as a finalist, has been able to share what she has learned with others. She is passionate about celebrating educators and serves on the Kansas LEADS and regional KTOY teams which both allow her to elevate the profession.

Officials indicated that Farr’s passion for education is visible in her classroom. Her years of experience have only strengthened her compassion for students. As she knows relationships built with children can help emotionally and socially change lives, the experience is gratifying and humbling.

“Jennifer has been highly recommended by past Fellows,” said LMC Executive Director Norm Conard. “Through her past visits to the LMC and her work on numerous projects, we know she will be a valuable asset to our 2023 team. We look forward to furthering our relationship with Jennifer.”

While in Fort Scott, LMC said Fellows will gain knowledge, educational resources and support to help students cultivate a passion for learning through projects that initiate positive change. They will be equipped to develop projects with their students to apply and evaluate the stories of role models who have changed the world.

