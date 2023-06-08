Grief movement offers outlet for emotions

Phelicia Glass says there is no right or wrong way to grieve. Her "Grief Movement" sessions offers one outlet.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone experiences grief differently. No matter how we cope, it’s important to have a way to cope.

Licensed social worker and grief counselor Phelicia Glass visited Eye on NE Kansas to share insights into the grieving process. She said there is not right or wrong way to grieve, but there are some signs when a person is avoiding their emotions and potentially headed toward trouble.

Watch the interview to hear those lessons.

Phelicia is leading a session called Grief Movement at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at Historic Harley Davidson, SW 21st & Topeka Blvd. People are invited to join an active, therapeutic experience, connecting movement to emotions.

The cost is $20, and advance registration is preferred. You can do so using cash app to $pagpmg or Venmo to @Phelica-Glass. You also may email phelicaglasslscsw@gmail.com or visit her web site, www.thegriefcounselor.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Pomona Lake in Osage County is under a blue-green algae warning.
Pomona Lake in Osage County under active blue-green algae warning
Phelicia Glass discusses the grieving process.
Grief movement offers outlet for emotions
Live at Five
Spence Koehn was appointed by the Kansas Supreme Court to the Kansas Council for Interstate...
Kansas Supreme Court reappoints Court Services Officer Specialist