Grief movement offers outlet for emotions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone experiences grief differently. No matter how we cope, it’s important to have a way to cope.

Licensed social worker and grief counselor Phelicia Glass visited Eye on NE Kansas to share insights into the grieving process. She said there is not right or wrong way to grieve, but there are some signs when a person is avoiding their emotions and potentially headed toward trouble.

Watch the interview to hear those lessons.

Phelicia is leading a session called Grief Movement at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at Historic Harley Davidson, SW 21st & Topeka Blvd. People are invited to join an active, therapeutic experience, connecting movement to emotions.

The cost is $20, and advance registration is preferred. You can do so using cash app to $pagpmg or Venmo to @Phelica-Glass. You also may email phelicaglasslscsw@gmail.com or visit her web site, www.thegriefcounselor.com.

