Great Horned Owl family reunited in Western Kan. after chick falls out of nest

Game Warden Reisch helps save an owl chick that fell out of its nest on June 6, 2023.
Game Warden Reisch helps save an owl chick that fell out of its nest on June 6, 2023.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Horned Owl family has been reunited in Western Kansas after a chick fell out of its nest thanks to the teamwork of three agencies.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday morning, June 6, officials were called to a Great Horned Owl chick found outside its nest. Due to the risk of injury, officials called Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Reisch to the scene.

Officials noted that the Game Warden was advised by a local rehabilitation facility to put the chick back in its nest.

Due to the tree’s height, the Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency was called in and Steven Porter put his animal gloves on to secure the owl.

Officials indicated that Porter maneuvered his bucket into the nesting tree and gently placed the chick as close to the nest as possible.

A Great Horned Owl chick is returned to its nest on June 6, 2023.
A Great Horned Owl chick is returned to its nest on June 6, 2023.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office thanked Porter and KMEA for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

