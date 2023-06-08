Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill stating battery against healthcare providers is misdemeanor

Governor Laura Kelly visited Wesley Medical Center and ceremonially signed Senate Bill 174,...
Governor Laura Kelly visited Wesley Medical Center and ceremonially signed Senate Bill 174, stating battery against healthcare providers is now a Class A misdemeanor.(Office of Governor Laura Kelly)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Battery against healthcare providers is now a Class A misdemeanor as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was joined by legislators and healthcare advocates to celebrate the passage of the legislation.

Governor Kelly visited Wesley Medical Center today where she ceremonially signed Senate Bill 174, which increases the penalties for people convicted of battery of a health care provider.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about Senate Bill 174.

“The number of stories we’ve heard over the last few years of health care workers being harassed and abused while doing their jobs is appalling and unacceptable,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill is a win for our state, showing that both sides of the aisle can come together to save lives and protect health care workers.”

Governor Kelly was joined by legislators, healthcare workers, advocates and hospital leadership to celebrate the passage of the legislation.

President and CEO of Kansas Hospital Association Chad Austin echoed Governor Kelly’s sentiments.

“At a time when health care is facing a staffing crisis, we are pleased legislation that provides protections for health care workers has been signed into law,” said Austin. “There are now criminal penalties for assault and battery of a health care worker.”

SB 174 also decriminalizes fentanyl test strips, which is a step toward reducing overdose deaths resulting from the presence of fentanyl in drugs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Spence Koehn was appointed by the Kansas Supreme Court to the Kansas Council for Interstate...
Kansas Supreme Court reappoints Court Services Officer Specialist
K-State's Grant Robbins is named the Big 12 men's golf coach of the Year.
K-State’s Robbins named Big 12 Coach of the Year
KU researchers show how lockdowns during COVID-19 affected the mental health of people living...
KU researchers show how COVID-19 lockdowns affected mental health
Kyle Scheideman earns his certification in Death and Grief studies.
Local funeral director earns certification to better help families through grief