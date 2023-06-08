Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill stating battery against healthcare providers is misdemeanor

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Battery against healthcare providers is now a Class A misdemeanor as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was joined by legislators and healthcare advocates to celebrate the passage of the legislation.

Governor Kelly visited Wesley Medical Center today where she ceremonially signed Senate Bill 174, which increases the penalties for people convicted of battery of a health care provider.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about Senate Bill 174.

“The number of stories we’ve heard over the last few years of health care workers being harassed and abused while doing their jobs is appalling and unacceptable,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill is a win for our state, showing that both sides of the aisle can come together to save lives and protect health care workers.”

Governor Kelly was joined by legislators, healthcare workers, advocates and hospital leadership to celebrate the passage of the legislation.

President and CEO of Kansas Hospital Association Chad Austin echoed Governor Kelly’s sentiments.

“At a time when health care is facing a staffing crisis, we are pleased legislation that provides protections for health care workers has been signed into law,” said Austin. “There are now criminal penalties for assault and battery of a health care worker.”

SB 174 also decriminalizes fentanyl test strips, which is a step toward reducing overdose deaths resulting from the presence of fentanyl in drugs.

