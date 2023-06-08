Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topeka residents were arrested for drugs and firearms following a narcotics search warrant on Thursday, June 8.
Topeka Police Department said members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1300 block off SW 16th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the investigation, TPD said they arrested Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, and they were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:
Julie Murray:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Mistreat dependent adult/elder person
- Aggravated child endangerment
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Murray:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Mistreat dependent adult/elder person
- Aggravated child endangerment
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler Seifert:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jared Wilcox:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
