Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant

Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested for drugs and firearms following a narcotics search warrant.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topeka residents were arrested for drugs and firearms following a narcotics search warrant on Thursday, June 8.

Topeka Police Department said members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1300 block off SW 16th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said they arrested Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, and they were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Julie Murray:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Mistreat dependent adult/elder person
  • Aggravated child endangerment
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Murray:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Mistreat dependent adult/elder person
  • Aggravated child endangerment
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler Seifert:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jared Wilcox:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

