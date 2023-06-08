Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topeka residents were arrested for drugs and firearms following a narcotics search warrant on Thursday, June 8.

Topeka Police Department said members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1300 block off SW 16th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said they arrested Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, and they were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Julie Murray:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Mistreat dependent adult/elder person

Aggravated child endangerment

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Murray:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Mistreat dependent adult/elder person

Aggravated child endangerment

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler Seifert:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jared Wilcox:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.