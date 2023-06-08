First two KU football games moved to Fridays

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football’s first two games of the season have been moved to Friday night primetime slots, as announced on Thursday.

The Jayhawks will now kick the season off against Missouri State on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. This is now the third straight season KU opens up the action on a Friday night.

Kansas’ second game of the season against Illinois was originally set for Saturday, September 9th, but has now been moved to Friday, September 8th. It will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Jayhawks’ week three game against Nevada remains the same, still set for Saturday, September 16th at 9:30 p.m.

