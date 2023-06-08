Fire Training held in Manhattan to give hands on action

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire training was conducted Wednesday at the former Crestview Church in Manhattan.

Members of Riley County, Manhattan Fire Department, Pott County, and Riley County EMS joined the training. Training exercises included fire attack methods, search and rescue, ventilation, forcible entry, water supply, pump ops, flowing nozzles, and advancing hoses. RCFD#1 has more than 100 volunteer firefighters who respond to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle accidents, and medical emergencies in Riley County. Having this training is essential to get live hands-on training while not being rushed.

”Give our volunteers a chance to do some very realistic training that we often don’t get to do in other settings,” said John Martens, Deputy Fire Chief of Riley County Fire Department.

“We can actually do hands-on skills that we would do at a fire and a controlled environment with our instructors and MFD instructors we can spend some time and focus on some of these things that we would normally have to do in a hurry,” said Doug Russell, Deputy Chief of Riley County Fire Department.

The department will host another training session tomorrow at the same time and place.

