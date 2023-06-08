Emporia State introduces Brad Hill as new head baseball coach

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State held its introductory press conference for new head baseball coach Brad Hill on Thursday.

Hill played at Emporia State from 1982-85, and started his head coaching career at Hutchinson Community College shortly after graduating from ESU. He soon moved over to the University of Central Missouri, where he led the Mules to a DII National Championship win in 2003.

That win helped him nab the head coaching spot at Kansas State, where he led the Wildcats for 15 seasons before stepping down in 2018.

In Manhattan, Hill became the all-time winningest coach in program history. He helped the ‘Cats clinch a conference title, and earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors twice.

At his press conference he said the timing was never right to come to Emporia State, but it definitely is now. He’s looking forward to a lot of hard work that ultimately leads to success with the Hornets.

”I coach hard, I coach aggressive. So we’re gonna practice, it’s about being accountable. Making sure again we have everything, it’s repetition,” he said. “Repetition becomes habit. We do that every day in practice, again the game becomes easy for the players. And so we will practice really hard, and we’ll make sure we get things right in practice. And then hopefully the game does become easy for them.”

Coach Hill has met a few players on campus already, and they’re all excited to get to work.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.