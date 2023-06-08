Early Childhood Transition Task Force sets out on state tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Communities across Kansas will have a chance to air their qualms and discuss the success of the state’s early childhood care.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, June 7, that the Early Childhood Transition Task Force will set out on a statewide tour to engage the community in discussions regarding the challenges they face in supporting children through infancy. The task force has been charged with reviewing the state’s early childhood care and education system with the development of a roadmap to create a cabinet-level agency.

“If we want to give our kids the best possible future, then we must give them the strongest possible start. That’s why I started my second term by taking a step to expand access to childcare and early childhood development programs,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, we want to hear from Kansans about what my administration and our partners can do to put Kansas on the path to having the most comprehensive, robust early childhood system in the country.”

Kelly noted that the task force will visit nine cities to discuss their success and challenges that affect the early childhood sector. The meetings are open to the public. Families, service and care providers, community leaders and business representatives have been encouraged to attend.

According to the Governor, participants will facilitate discussions meant to gather feedback on how the state has administered early childhood programs and how residents interact with the governance system. Each meeting will be held with the help of the Hunt Institute.

Kelly indicated that the tour schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 27th 9 a.m.: Chanute—Neosho County Community College (Student Union) 800 W Fourteenth Street, Chanute, KS 66720 2 p.m.: Wichita—Child Start 1002 S. Oliver Street, Wichita, KS 67218

Wednesday, June 28th 9 a.m.: Garden City—Russell Child Development Center 2735 N. Jennie Barker Road, Garden City, KS 67846 2 p.m.: Hays—Rockwell Administrative Center 323 W 12th Street, Hays, KS 67601 5 p.m.: Salina—Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center 155 N Oakdale Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Thursday, June 29th 9 a.m.: Manhattan—Manhattan-Ogden School District—College Hill Early Learning Center 2600 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 1 p.m.: Topeka—Bishop Professional Development Center 3601 SW 31st Street, Topeka, KS 66614

Friday, June 30th 10 a.m.: Overland Park—Shawnee Mission School District—Center for Academic Achievement 8200 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204 1 p.m.: Kansas City—Children’s Campus of Kansas City 444 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 6610—Floor 3



