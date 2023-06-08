Driver arrested, passenger notified to appear after Manhattan police chase

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a vehicle in Manhattan was arrested while her passenger was notified to appear after drugs were found in the car following a police chase.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, officials attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2700 block of Kimball Ave. for a traffic violation.

When officials activated their lights and sirens, however, they said the driver, later identified as Sarah White, 18, of Manhattan, sped eastbound and initiated a chase. She passed cars on Kimball as she ran a stoplight at College Ave.

As White attempted to turn left a the intersection, RCPD noted that her car skidded off the road and hit a concrete and limestone pillar, ending the pursuit.

Officials indicated that a search of White’s vehicle also found drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

White was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was issued a $6,000 bond and is no longer behind bars.

RCPD also said a passenger in White’s vehicle, Alexis Reich, 18, also of Manhattan, was issued a notice to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana as well.

