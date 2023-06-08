Crews investigate report of fire early Thursday in East Topeka

Crews responded to a report of a possible house fire early Thursday at a house in East Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a possible house fire early Thursday at a house in East Topeka.

The incident was reported at 6:28 a.m. in the 500 block of S.E. California Avenue.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene as of 7 a.m.

One fire truck also remained at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

