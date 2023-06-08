City’s purchase of Hotel Topeka leaves some in doubt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s winning bid for Hotel Topeka doesn’t end some people’s questions.

The City will pay $7.6 million after fees to purchase the hotel. The county appraiser valued it at $3 million earlier this year.

“I’m disappointed that it went this route because now we’re looking at an expenditure of 7.6 million,” said Topeka City Council member Christina Valdivia-Alcala.

Valdivia-Alcala was one of two City Council members who voted ‘No’ on a resolution to allow the City to pursue a purchase.

She has been vocal about her concerns, starting with how the hotel will be paid for.

“Don’t know yet if that’s going to be tax-exempt bonds, if it’s gonna be taken out of the reserves, which, in a previous conversation I had with the City Manager had said maybe an option. But I’m concerned and I’m disappointed.”

Valdivia-Alcala said she felt the process was rushed, leaving little room for discussion, or to explore alternative options.

“The meeting was incredibly rushed. This emergency meeting. I believe there’s a lot of backstory that many are not privy to and I would want to know where the County is in all of this.”

She believes Shawnee County would have been a better suitor for the hotel, given its property next door.

“Stormont Vail Events Center is owned by the County, and for the City to be involved now in the hotel business, even though I’m sure it’s going to be temporary, a number of choices were given to us last night. But there’s just too many questions, and I have deep concerns about the lack of transparency.”

City leaders have said Hotel Topeka is vital to the area’s convention and conference business, and the wanted to be sure whoever ultimately takes over the property invests in bringing it up to higher standards.

Valdivia-Alcala hopes those discussions will be more open to community members.

“We are going to be looking for this dialogue continuing to take place in a much more public and transparent manner.”

13 News reached out to the City of Topeka and Visit Topeka, but both said no one was available for comment on Wednesday.

In a news release, the City said it will work with private partners and industry experts on how to best redevelop the hotel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.