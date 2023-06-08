BBB offers contract tips for new and seasoned homeowners to avoid scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering contract tips in honor of National Homeownership Month.

BBB said as an opportunity for residents to reflect on the importance of the home and its role in their lives, BBB is offering contract tips during June for National Homeownership Month. With a median asking price of $319,000 for a home, becoming a homeowner takes dedication, patience and smart budgeting. For many first-time home buyers, closing the deal on their purchase is a time to celebrate with gratitude. While moving furniture and solidifying paperwork might seem like the biggest obstacle, it doesn’t take long before they find their first major home improvement project.

BBB indicated ways to avoid home improvement scams. Home purchasing is one of the consumer’s largest and most significant investments in their lives. It is essential to exercise caution when contracting services for home improvement projects to protect their investment. In 2021, consumers across the U.S. reported more than $1.1 million lost to home improvement scams to BBB Scam Tracker, with a median of $944 lost per report. Scammers often impersonate well-known or established companies and, after receiving initial payment, will only disappear after even beginning the project. Desperate to establish communication, homeowners contact corporate or local offices for the company only to learn that the person who sold the job is not an employee.

According to BBB, home improvement scams often begin with an unsolicited offer from door-to-door solicitors are scammers, BBB recommends evaluating any contractor using this method to provide service, especially in the aftermath of damaging storms or other natural disasters. Some businesses may need more insurance to cover unintentional damages to your home or yard during the project, use sub-quality materials that will not last, or lack licensing required to conduct repair or renovation work in the area. Be especially wary of contractors who claim to have been working in the area and have leftover material they can use to complete your project at a discount.

BBB is offering tips for both new and seasoned homeowners to help them contract with confidence.

BBB said to receive at least three quotes. BBB strongly recommends that homeowners looking to contact services for any work receive at least three quotes from separate businesses before settling on a final decision. Receiving multiple quotes gives homeowners a solid understanding of pricing and services. It contributes to their ability to converse with their chosen contractor about the project’s price. Homeowners who take the time to interview multiple companies before deciding who to contact can be confident that they are not overpaying for services.

Staff at BBB said to never pay the total project cost upfront. Even if the contractor offers a significant discount for paying the project’s total cost upfront, BBB recommends staggering payments throughout the length of the project. Staggering payments allow the homeowner to inspect the work at specific milestones, ensuring that the work is completed to their satisfaction before releasing the next payment installment. Homeowners should avoid contractors practicing aggressive tactics or insisting on receiving full payment before beginning the project, and most deposits should range between 10-30% of the total project cost. Some contractors may require a more significant down payment due to the price of materials or other communicated issues. Still, homeowners should avoid contractors that ask for more than half of the total project cost upfront.

BBB indicated to understand licensing requirements. Depending on the type of work the homeowners wants, state or local regulatory agencies may require diferent licensing. In those industries that typically require licenses, including electricians, HVAC, plumbers, pesticide applicators, and more, spend time to double-check that the license is valid with the applicable agency. The contractor should be upfront in describing how the homeowner can verify the active license. Remember that the homeowner may be held liable for work completed by an unlicensed contractor that does not comply with building codes or results in property damage.

According to BBB, be wary of “too good to be true” deals. As is common in any marketplace transaction, critically evaluate any deal that seems too good to be true. Trust your intuition and have a basic understanding of the standard cost of the project by receiving multiple quotes. Offering goods and services at steep discounts for a limited time is a common tactic of scammers and con artists to encourage consumers to make immediate decisions before verifying the business’s or individual’s legitimacy.

Learn more tips on hiring a trustworthy and reliable contractor HERE.

BBB hosts an online resource center for homeowners to understand the various aspects of home ownership and improvement or repair projects at BBB.org/HomeHQ. In addition to advice when contracting plumbers, electricians, roofers or landscapers, the resource center also provides information about mortgage lenders, home inspectors, and real estate agents. Homeowners can use BBB’s search engine to find contracting services near them, both BBB accredited and not, to assist in their decision-making process.

Report a home improvement scam or questionable business practices to the BBB Scam Tracker or file an official complaint online at BBB.org. Information provided may prevent another person from falling victim and help others make informed decisions when seeking contracting services.

