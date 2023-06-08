57th anniversary of deadly F5 tornado dawns on Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the 57th anniversary of the deadly F5 tornado that ripped through the city dawns on Topeka, a special event has been planned.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that on June 8, 1966, an F5 tornado ripped through the Capital City - over Burnett’s Mound and across the city. A half-mile-wide path of destruction lay in its wake.

On the 57th anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kansas history, SCP+R said officials will be present at the overlook at Burnett’s Mound with free activities and a short walk scheduled. The event begins at 7 p.m. while the gates to Skyline Park open at 6.

