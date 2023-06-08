$5.5K in damage done after vandals strike Manhattan apartment complex

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5,500 in damage was done to a Manhattan apartment complex after mid-afternoon acts of vandalism.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, officials were called to the 400 block of Walters Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said employees from Key Management Company reported siding and a door to a sprinkler system shed as well as swings on a playground at Brookfield Residence Apartments had all been damaged.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the company about $5,500.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

