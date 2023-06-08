The 2023 KABC All-Star Game featured several NE Kansas athletes

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 senior class ended their high school careers with a bang.

Purple vs. Gray over at Tointon Baseball Stadium where Purple one, 8-4. Manhattan, Seaman, Onaga, St. Marys. Clay Center, Rock Creek, Perry Lecompton and plenty more were represented.

”It was really cool to see every body because there wasn’t a bad player out here,” Former Manhattan Outfielder Ian Luce said. “It was fun to see every body play and perform to their abilities, lots of good barrels and pitchers, all of it.”

Rock Creek’s Ethan Burgess and Luce both drove in two of the four runs for Gray.

