Wednesday forecast: Another hot day with a slight storm chance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today’s main concern will be the heat despite a low chance for showers/storms late this afternoon. As temperatures gradually cool down to end the week and weekend, the chance for rain increases especially by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in today’s heat with most if not all of northeast KS in the low 90s. Hydrate with plenty of water and listen to your body. If you start feeling dizzy or ill head inside for AC relief. Don’t forget your pets either.

Storm chances the rest of the work week will be very isolated with most spots dry. This weekend is a different story. It is looking more and more like rain will exist for much of the weekend it’s just going to be a matter of the rainfall rate (how heavy at times it will be). Is there still a chance there is some dry time? Yes but the window of dry conditions will be small both days. Keep checking back daily for update with more details.



The weather pattern continues to gradually change including what is called a backdoor cold front pushing into the area today into tonight. This is a front that is moving from east to west and depending on the location of this front will determine where the highest chance for showers/storms will exist through Friday. Again most areas will likely be dry especially through Friday morning before the chance increases late Friday into Friday night for the rainy weekend.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance for showers/storms east of HWY 75 with the highest chance near the Missouri border after 3pm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Can’t rule out a few showers/storms both early this evening then again late. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Differences in the models on rain chances (timing and location) exist so will keep a low chance in all day and will fine-tune this part of the forecast through the day today and of course tomorrow. Highs in the 80s, depends on clouds and rain whether or not it’s more in the mid-upper 80s or low-mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Will monitor the chance for rain Thursday night into Friday before the chance increases for the weekend. Dry conditions are expected on Monday which may end up being the only dry day of next work week even though the 8 day reflects the only storm chance Tuesday night but can’t rule out rain Tuesday afternoon and possibly even into Wednesday. Timing uncertainty within the models exists so confidence is low.

Hail/wind risk with storms in the afternoon early evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

