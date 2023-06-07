Washburn alum reflects on NFL/XFL journey to coaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long professional career helped Washburn alum Brian Folkerts make a decision on what he wanted to do next after his playing days, and that’s coaching.

Folkerts was a former Offensive Lineman for the Carolina Panthers back in 2014. From his time as an Ichabod, it started as a New Orleans Saint. He then played in an arena football league, but shortly after, Folkerts received a rookie mini camp invite from the Panthers and stayed there for three years.

“I just have a love for the game and it’s just so hard for me to quit football, I just love it so much,” Folkerts said. “Love the camaraderie of the locker room, and the bond you get with those players it’s like a bond you can’t get anywhere else, like you can’t find that in a 9-5.”

But that’s not all, Folkerts played for his hometown team, the then St. Louis Rams. He transitioned into his spring league career, went to a start-up league which ultimately got him to the XFL in 2020 with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

However, he switched to coaching during COVID, coaching one season at Washburn before becoming the full-time offensive line coach at Wingate University in North Carolina.

That’s where he wants to use his platform just like Washburn football did to help him.

“Being able to mentor them and help them along the way is very rewarding. I want to take a guy that’s been overlooked and get him to the NFL, that’s my number one reason why I started coaching,” he said.

But then he got a phone call from some former coaches with the Battlehawks and NFL coaches to see if he wanted to pad up one last time.

“Your window as a player has an expiration date and I wanted to give it one more shot before that day came,” he said.

It was a wise choice.

“It’s kind of come full circle and got to give it one last shot and get to go out on top,” he said.

He did go out on top winning the XFL Championship with the Arlington Renegades but the icing on the cake is becoming a Washburn Hall of Famer.

“Just to see my football journey come full circle, finally winning a championship and then having a huge honor from Washburn to get in the Hall of Fame there, it’s just been a crazy ride,” he said.

Folkerts will be inducted Oct. 7 in a brunch ceremony prior to the football game against Missouri Western.

