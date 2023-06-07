TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving maximizes community impact.

It’s designed to make a call for donations within a 24-hour period, with donors able to unlock matching donations from various community partners.

The day is Wednesday, June 7. UWKV’s Angel Romero took a break from visiting various community partners to share with Eye on NE Kansas how donors are making a difference.

Donate at UWKVDayOfGiving.org.

