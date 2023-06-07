United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving maximizes community impact
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving maximizes community impact.
It’s designed to make a call for donations within a 24-hour period, with donors able to unlock matching donations from various community partners.
The day is Wednesday, June 7. UWKV’s Angel Romero took a break from visiting various community partners to share with Eye on NE Kansas how donors are making a difference.
Donate at UWKVDayOfGiving.org.
