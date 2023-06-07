Two arrive at hospital after KDOT mower hit on Washington Co. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents arrived at a nearby hospital after a Kansas Department of Transportation mower was hit by a vehicle along a Washington County highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, emergency crews were called to the area of K-148 and 24th Rd. near Hanover with reports of a vehicle-mower crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Kia Telluride driven by Jenna Tormondson, 30, of Hanover, had been headed north on the highway as a 2011 Holland T5070 Kansas Department of Transportation mower driven by Scott Braddy, 37, of Clay Center, had been working in the east ditch.

KHP noted that Tormondson’s car hit the front driver’s side of the KDOT mower and both were forced off the highway.

Officials said Tormondson was taken to Hanover Hospital with possible injuries while Braddy was taken to a hospital via private vehicle. Tormondson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

