Topeka council members discuss risk, rewards of proposed Southwest Topeka development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council Tuesday discussed a proposal for development funding in Southwest Topeka.

They held a public hearing on the 911 Walnut Inc. request for a Community Improvement District at SW 32nd and Topeka Blvd. City administrators further explained the process and the potential outcomes of failure.

911 Walnut Inc. has requested the district to help it pay for a 15 million project that would include two new restaurants and a strip retail center. The area is currently home to Wild Horse Saloon and a closed restaurant building. It would be paid for by a 2 percent tax increase within the proposed district. They could also receive funding through property taxes raised through Tax Increment Financing.

The council was assured the proposed tax revenue would be capped at the $3.2 million needed for the project. The developer would also be required to accrue that needed revenue within the timelines given; 22 years for the CID and 20 years for the TIF. They emphasized the plan was different than past projects that have cost the city when they fell through.

They’ll consider adopting the proposal at next week’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.